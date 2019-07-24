Jonathan Taylor Says Wisconsin Badgers Have Graham Mertz’s Back ‘One Hundred Percent’

Wisconsin Badgers running Jonathan Taylor sounds like he has fully embraced freshman phenom quarterback Graham Mertz.

Mertz is currently battling Jack Coan for the starting quarterback job, and is widely believed to be the future of Wisconsin football. It apparently didn’t take long at all for his teammates to buy into him, and the star running back is all in. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

“One thing I told him when I stepped into the huddle freshman year, the offensive line, all they said was ‘don’t worry J.T. we have your back.’ So I told him, I was like, if you get into that huddle don’t worry about anything but the play you need to execute because we have your back one hundred percent,” Taylor said when talking about his advice for the young freshman phenom, according to WKOW on Monday.

I love these words from Taylor. If the Badgers want to have a successful year and be much better than we were in 2018, then we don’t have time to waste.

The entire team has to be all in on whoever gets under center week one. If that’s Mertz instead of Coan, then the whole team needs to be ready to ride out with him.

Getting Taylor onboard is huge for Mertz. If the best player on the team is all in, then everybody else will quickly fall in line.

I honestly can’t wait for August 30 to roll around. The Badgers will be playing South Florida, and we’re coming to kick down the front door of the college football world.

Last year was a one-off tragedy. It was a disaster on every single level. We started the year with national title aspirations, and we ended it with five losses.

Five losses! I’m having PTSD flashbacks just talking about it. That BYU loss literally had me unable to speak.

Well, that’s all behind us now. Graham Mertz is in town ready to rock and roll. Get your ticket on the Wisconsin hype train because there’ll soon be no room left.