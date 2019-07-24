Police Arrest ‘Known Gang Member’ In Connection With Dousing NYPD Officers

New York City Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with the set of viral videos taken over the weekend showing NYPD officers being doused with water.

Officers apprehended a 28-year-old suspect — described as a “known gang member” — allegedly involved in the one of the two videos, showing cops soaked with water while making arrests in Harlem and Brooklyn, according to a statement from NYPD Chief Terrence Monahan. The NYPD would not provide his name to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city. YOU WILL BE ARRESTED,” Monahan said on Twitter. (RELATED: NYPD Cops Doused With Water, Struck In String Of Attacks — Officer Unions Are Infuriated)

UPDATE: The 28-year-old man, a known gang member, who was wanted for dumping a bucket of water on our @NYPD73Pct cop in #Brooklyn has been arrested. Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city. YOU WILL BE ARRESTED. pic.twitter.com/RXNGXa0KOo — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 24, 2019

UPDATE: The individual wanted for dumping a bucket of water on an NYPD police officer in Brooklyn has been APPREHENDED. pic.twitter.com/1o4ZCXpGfW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2019

NYPD released images of three individuals wanted in connection with the water incidents Tuesday, urging the public to come forward with information. The suspects fled in unknown directions, the NYPD told the DCNF in a statement.

The NYPD has refused to provide a mugshot of the arrestee, and it would not comment if he is among those pictured above in a phone call with the DCNF. Officers are still looking for the other suspects.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.