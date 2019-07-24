US

Police Arrest ‘Known Gang Member’ In Connection With Dousing NYPD Officers

Jake Dima Contributor

New York City Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with the set of viral videos taken over the weekend showing NYPD officers being doused with water.

Officers apprehended a 28-year-old suspect — described as a “known gang member” — allegedly involved in the one of the two videos, showing cops soaked with water while making arrests in Harlem and Brooklyn, according to a statement from NYPD Chief Terrence Monahan. The NYPD would not provide his name to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city. YOU WILL BE ARRESTED,” Monahan said on Twitter. (RELATED: NYPD Cops Doused With Water, Struck In String Of Attacks — Officer Unions Are Infuriated)

NYPD released images of three individuals wanted in connection with the water incidents Tuesday, urging the public to come forward with information. The suspects fled in unknown directions, the NYPD told the DCNF in a statement.

The NYPD has refused to provide a mugshot of the arrestee, and it would not comment if he is among those pictured above in a phone call with the DCNF. Officers are still looking for the other suspects.

