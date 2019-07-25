Biden Campaign Fires Back At Booker’s ‘Mass Incarceration’ Dig

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign fired back at Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Wednesday after Booker attacked Biden’s record on criminal justice.
The escalating feud between the two presidential candidates heated up after Booker called Biden the “architect of mass incarceration,” during an appearance at the NAACP convention Wednesday in Detroit, specifically referring to the former vice president’s role in crafting the 1994 crime bill when he served as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (RELATED: Cory Booker: Sometimes I Feel Like Punching Trump)
Since next week’s debate will only give @JoeBiden 30 seconds to respond to attacks from @CoryBooker, we’d like to start responding now. pic.twitter.com/H8PNl5kr1q
— Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) July 24, 2019
“The absurdity of this attack is obvious,” Bedingfield said. “Almost 90% of all people incarcerated in America are in state and local prisons and jails for violating state laws—laws that Joe Biden, of course, did not write.”
Bedingfield then launched an attack on Booker’s record, pointing to his crime initiatives as mayor of Newark. (RELATED: Cory Booker: Free Health Care For Illegal Immigrants Is Just Common Sense)
“It is Senator Booker, in fact, who has some hard questions to answer about his role in the criminal justice system,” Bedingfield said.
Since launching his campaign in April, Biden has faced consistent criticism from the left for his past positions on criminal justice and race related issues.
During the first Democratic presidential debate last month, Biden was attacked by Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris over his past opposition to forced integration of school busing.
And you know there was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me,” a tearful Harris told the former vice president.