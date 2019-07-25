Biden Campaign Fires Back At Booker’s ‘Mass Incarceration’ Dig

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign fired back at Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Wednesday after Booker attacked Biden’s record on criminal justice.

The escalating feud between the two presidential candidates heated up after Booker called Biden the “architect of mass incarceration,” during an appearance at the NAACP convention Wednesday in Detroit, specifically referring to the former vice president’s role in crafting the 1994 crime bill when he served as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (RELATED: Cory Booker: Sometimes I Feel Like Punching Trump)

“Since next week’s debate will only give [Biden] 30 seconds to respond to attacks from [Booker], we’d like to start by responding now,” Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield said, pointing to Booker’s past record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey.