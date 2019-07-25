CNN Employee Resigns Over Anti-Semitic Tweets

A CNN photo editor resigned Thursday after anti-Semitic tweets surfaced from 2011, CNN told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Mohammed Elshamy, a photo editor for CNN, was hired by the news outlet in 2019, according to an announcement on his Twitter. Elshamy was found to have anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and anti-police tweets from 2011 on his official Twitter account. The tweets included messages that called for people to be murdered and others referring to Jewish people as “pigs.”

CNN accepted the resignation of a photo editor who joined the news outlet earlier this year, according to a statement given to the DCNF by Matt Dornic, Vice President of Communications and Digital Partnerships, Thursday evening.

“The network has accepted the resignation of a photo editor, who joined CNN earlier this year, after anti-Semitic statements he’d made in 2011 came to light,” the statement read. “CNN is committed to maintaining a workplace in which every employee feels safe, secure and free from discrimination regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion.”

Elshamy had tweets which referred to both Jewish people and police as “pigs” as well as comments that were anti-Israel. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib’s Ties To Anti-Semitism Run Deeper Than Previously Known)

One tweet read that Elshamy was proud of the “army generation that liberated us from the zionist pigs” in 1973. This tweet refers to The Yom Kippur War, when Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Another tweet stated that Elshamy was “happy” after he allegedly threw rocks and tear gas at “interior ministry pigs.”

Elshamy referred to Jews as “pigs” in a tweet which likely referred to a March 23, 2011 bombing on a Jerusalem bus. The attack killed two people, not four, the Washington Examiner reported.

“More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode. #Israel #Gaza,” the tweet read.

The former CNN photo editor worked at the headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, according to his LinkedIn. Elshamy received the Chris Hondros Fund Award, which was named after a journalist killed in 2011 while working in Libya.

Elshamy’s Twitter is account is now protected. He did not respond to an earlier request for comment.

