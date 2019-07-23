Rep Brad Schneider: Boycotting Israel Is Anti-Semitic, Won’t Condemn Omar, Tlaib For Supporting It

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider said boycotting Israel is anti-Semitic on CNN Tuesday, but the Democrat would not condemn Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota or Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for supporting divestment of the Jewish state.

Schneider agreed “100%” with a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel is bigoted and anti-Semitic.

However, he fumbled for an explanation when journalist Dana Bash asked him if he would condemn his Democratic colleagues Omar and Tlaib for supporting such measures.

WATCH:

He said some people who support the BDS movement “may not necessarily understand the intent.” He told Bash he has spoken to Tlaib about anti-Israel rhetoric, but she has “her narrative and she has her experience.”

“I’m not going to subscribe [anti-Semitism] to the supporters, but the movement itself — its intent, its goals — are anti-Semitic in intent,” he said. Schneider also spoke about a resolution expected for a vote Tuesday to condemn BDS.

Omar received backlash after she made comments in February saying politicians only support Israel in the interest of money, NPR reported. (RELATED: Netanyahu Wants Sanctions For Iran Over Nuclear Deal, Tells European Countries To ‘Stand Behind Their Commitments’)

Israel has been an ally to the U.S. President Donald Trump solidified this relationship when he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in December 2017.

