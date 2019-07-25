Colorblind Firefighter Tears Up When He Sees The Red, White, And Blue For The First Time

Colorblind firefighter, Spencer Caradine, from Douglas County, Georgia had an emotional reaction to seeing the American flag’s true colors for the first time.

“I never knew that there was a different red in my eyes,” Caradine told CBS. (RELATED: North Carolina Company Fights Fines And Suit Over Flying Enormous American Flag)

When Caradine’s fellow firefighter, Jordan Gardner, discovered that his longtime friend was colorblind, he decided to surprise him with a special gift. Gardener order a pair of glasses that would allow him to see colors properly and planned to surprise him at their firehouse on the Fourth of July.

WATCH:

“It blew my mind … It was so much different from what I’ve ever seen. It was more beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Caradine said.

Caradine came to tears when he saw the red, white, and blue American flag that the other firefighters had displayed for him to test out his new glasses for the first time.

WATCH: A color blind firefighter breaks down in tears when he’s able to see the American flag in color for the first time. pic.twitter.com/H7b6FpuWsS — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 23, 2019

