Illegal Alien From El Salvador Arrested For Attacking 16-Year-Old Girl: Police

Police arrested an illegal alien for attacking a girl and attempting to sexually assault her in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Tuesday, authorities said.

Local police arrested Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, a 43-year-old immigrant from El Salvador, for second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to abuse, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Authorities are currently holding Vasquez-Martinez in Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

WHO RADIO NEWS: Man accused of kidnapping, attempted sex assault in Cedar Falls, Iowa https://t.co/Dl3hDaVjkh — WHO Radio (@WHORadio) July 24, 2019

Cedar Falls police accused Vasquez-Martinez of grabbing a 16-year-old babysitter by the wrist and pulling her into his home. He allegedly forced the girl against a wall in a bedroom, attempted to pull down her shirt and tried to put his hand down her pants.

The girl was able to resist, and she escaped from his house, authorities said. She allegedly ran back to the home where she was babysitting, locked the doors and dialed 911.

The victim had minor injuries such as a scratch on her chest and marks on her arm from the attack, according to local police. In addition, the child she was babysitting did not suffer any injuries, KCRG reported. (RELATED: Major DC Suburb Will Now Punish Officials Who Cooperate With ICE)

Vasquez-Martinez told authorities he was in the country illegally, according to court records. Local authorities contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, according to KCRG.

