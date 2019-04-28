Ocasio-Cortez On Illegal Immigrants: ‘I Don’t Care If You’re Documented Or You’re Undocumented’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she does not care about the legal status of migrants that have come to the U.S.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed during a town hall event in New York on Saturday that America’s immigration system is “completely unjust” and also accused President Donald Trump of “creating” populations of illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says There Are Still Grounds To Impeach Trump)

AOC: “I don’t care if you’re documented, I don’t care if you’re undocumented.”pic.twitter.com/t49G4gK1MO — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 28, 2019

“He is creating undocumented populations in the United States, and then they’re being targeted, and their rights are being targeted,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the president.

“First of all I believe in human rights,” she continued. “I don’t care if you’re documented or you’re undocumented.”

The firebrand freshman congresswoman has crusaded against the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, as well as immigration enforcement in general. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Called To Abolish ICE. ‘Fox & Friends’ Responded With Brutal Footage Of Ms-13 Murder In NYC)

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly called for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished, accusing the law enforcement agency of racism, and claiming that the agency has “systematically violated human rights.”

“The president should not be asking for more money to an agency that has systematically violated human rights. The president should be really defending why we are funding such an agency at all because right now what we are seeing is death,” she said earlier this year.

Her comments came during the longest government shutdown ever, when Trump refused to sign a budget bill for over a month, claiming that it did not sufficiently fund border security measures.

