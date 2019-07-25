Give Us Your Best Robert Mueller Impression

Former special counsel Robert Mueller asked lawmakers 48 times to repeat questions during his testimony Wednesday concerning the investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 race.

Folks in Washington, D.C., gave the Daily Caller News Foundation their best Mueller impressions, most of which were spot on.

“Can you repeat the question?” they said. (RELATED: How Many Times Did Mueller Ask Lawmakers To Repeat A Question Throughout His Testimony?)

