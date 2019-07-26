Trump Loses It On Fox News Over Latest 2020 Poll

President Donald Trump posted a Twitter rant Friday on Fox News after the news outlet said Thursday that its polls show Trump trailing Biden by 10 points.

“[Fox News] is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, [and] before — Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.” Trump wrote Friday on Twitter.

“Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Fox News has compared support for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner, and Trump prior to Thursday’s post. (RELATED: Freedom Caucus Members Resist Trump With On-Principle ‘No’ Vote On Budget Deal)

“Democrats best President Trump in hypothetical matchups and keep his support at 41 percent or lower,” Fox News reported citing its own polls June 16.

Trump is well-positioned for reelection because 52 percent of respondents approve of his job on the economy, reported Fox News Thursday. But 33 percent of respondents think the economy will improve whether or not Trump gets another term.

Trump has gone after Fox News before. He accused Fox News correspondents John Roberts and Gillian Turner of having “even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN” in a tweet Jan. 27.

