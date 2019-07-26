Graham Mertz Shares Photo Of Himself In Wisconsin Badgers Uniform, Says It’s ‘About That Time’

Graham Mertz gave Wisconsin Badgers football fans a little hype material on Instagram with a recent post.

The freshman phenom quarterback posted a photo of himself in his number five uniform ahead of fall camp, and captioned the post, “About that time…”

To tell you how hyped football fans are to see this young man in action, the photo has nearly 8,000 likes, and he hasn’t thrown a single pass in college yet. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

View this post on Instagram About that time… A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jul 25, 2019 at 1:13pm PDT

The roar surrounding Graham Mertz is absolutely deafening. Again, he has yet to throw a single pass while wearing the red and white, and he’s arguably the most talked about quarterback in the B1G right now.

When I talk to anybody in Wisconsin about the football season, he’s often the first topic that gets brought up.

There’s no guarantee he even starts week one against South Florida, and fans are already all in. I can’t say I blame them. We’re not known for getting superstar quarterbacks. Mertz being on campus is a huge deal for us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 22, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

Now, he needs to go out and win the starting job. He’s in an absolute dogfight with Jack Coan, and it’s not a bad problem for Wisconsin to have.

No matter who takes the first snap, we’re going to be in a very solid position under center when we open against South Florida.

The only question is when will Mertz finally take over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

If you’re not juiced right now, then you don’t truly love college football. That post was pretty much cocaine for Wisconsin fans.

It was the perfect kind of content to get us spun up ahead of fall camp. Go ahead and inject it right into my veins.

We’re 35 days out, gentlemen. I’m counting down the days, and I’ll be ready to go. I hope you’re all with me.