‘Nutcake’ — Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Tinfoil Ted’ Lieu

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu as a “nutcase” who continues to cling to conspiracy theories regarding the Mueller Russia investigation — despite lacking any evidence to back them up.

WATCH:

The Fox News host began the segment by discussing the Democrats’ supposed reasoning for bringing Mueller to testify instead of moving on and worrying “about America’s actual problems.” Instead, they chose to “double down on a weak hand and demand Robert Mueller testify before Congress.”

“Democrats prodded him like a zoo animal, hoping that he would transform suddenly into Clarence Darrow and denounce Trump as a traitor to the nation and a war criminal,” said Carlson. “But he didn’t do that, so California’s Ted Lieu pushed him. He tried to make Mueller explain even though he didn’t indict Trump, Trump should still be in prison.”

Carlson then played a clip of Lieu questioning Mueller:

LIEU: I would like to ask you that the reason you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the opinion you cannot indict a sitting president. Correct? MUELLER: That is correct.

“Ooh, Get it?” Carlson said sarcastically. “Orange Mussolini was a criminal all along! Mueller never said Trump committed a crime in his report. He also didn’t say it in his press conference, or in his opening statement, but finally, Ted Lieu was able to extract the truth from Robert Mueller. President Trump is a criminal. Except not.”

The next clip showed Mueller backtracking on his original statement: “Before we go to questions I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning, I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said ‘You didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.’ That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report, and as I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

The Fox News host observed that Mueller “wasn’t saying anything new,” but merely “repeating what he had been saying for months.”

“But Congressman Ted Lieu was not convinced by this,” he said. “Indeed, Ted Lieu smelled a rat. There had to be a reason that Robert Mueller was unwilling to disavow two years of work and all of his prior statements to produce a Democratic talking point for Ted Lieu. What could the reason be? Ted Lieu had a good idea. Clearly, the Russians had gotten to Mueller, too.”

The next clip showed Lieu telling CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer that Mueller “started to walk some of that back” after a recess. “I don’t know who got to him, I don’t know who talked to him, but that was very odd what he did,” Lieu told Blitzer. (RELATED: Fox News Anchor Contacted 70 House Dems To Appear On Her Show After Mueller Hearing. No One Responded)

“Hmm,” Carlson mused. “Now to be clear, and this is a diagnosis, this is how crazy people talk. Tinfoil Ted is a nutcake. He’s like your cousin who’s convinced the moon landing was staged on a sound stage. Ted Lieu thinks he’s got secret knowledge that explains everything. How did the Russians get to Robert Mueller? Was it a cash bribe in rubles? Could it have been brainwashing? Are they holding some of his kids hostage in Lubyanka Prison? Hopefully one of our dutiful Congressional correspondents will ask Ted for details. We’d like to know.”