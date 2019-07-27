Media Tries To Downplay The ‘Disaster’ That Was The Mueller Hearing: ‘Unfit To Print’ Episode 18

The Daily Caller found itself in the middle of the media maelstrom this week when the Washington Post accused us of “selectively editing” a video of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Their attempt to smear us was so poor, that the author of the article had to publicly apologize for his fake news. In this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print,” host Amber Athey runs through everything the Washington Post got wrong in its hit job.

LISTEN:

The Washington Post blew it again, however, when they tried to distract from the disastrous Mueller hearings by “fact checking” Republican members of Congress. Interesting that they apparently couldn’t find any time to fact check the Democrats! (RELATED: Washington Post Fact Checks Only Republicans During Mueller Hearings)

LISTEN:

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch gave up the gambit on Friday when he admitted that Democrats will not “play fair” when it comes to putting President Donald Trump in prison. Of course, we all knew this when the country spent two years and millions of dollars trying to prove non-existent Russian collusion.

WATCH:

