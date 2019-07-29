REPORT: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Needs To Make $400 Million To Turn A Profit

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will have to make a ton of cash in order to actually become profitable.

Quentin Tarantino's latest movie had a very strong opening this past weekend when it earned about $40 million at the box office.

However, it has a very long way to go before it will actually start making money.

The film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio “will have to gross $400 million worldwide to turn a profit after production, marketing and talent deals,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reported the film cost $90 million to make before marketing was factored in.

The film might have had one hell of an impressive opening weekend, but $400 million is a gigantic mark to hit. It’s absolutely huge.

Now, could the film do it? I’m sure it could. It’s got two of the most famous men alive in it, and it Tarantino is behind the camera.

Margot Robbie is also in it, which never hurts.

Unfortunately, I still haven’t seen “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” However, there’s a billion percent chance I will.

There’s no chance I’m missing out on a movie featuring Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie with Tarantino calling the shots.

It’ll be interesting to follow the numbers as we go, but there’s no doubt it still has a long ways to travel before it hits the $400 million mark.