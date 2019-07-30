Major Democratic Fundraising Committee Sees ‘Midnight Massacre’ Senior Staff Shakeup Amid Accusations Of Lacking Diversity

Several senior staffers for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) resigned Monday night amid accusations that the organization lacked diversity and after the Executive Director Allison Jaslow departed earlier in the day.

The mass staff shakeup included political director Molly Ritner, communications director Jared Smith, deputy executive director Nick Pancrazio, top communications aide Melissa Miller and diversity director Van Ornelas, Politico reported.

“Today has been a sobering day filled with tough conversations that too often we avoid,” Democratic Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, chair of the Democratic fundraising committee, said in a statement.

“But I can say confidently that we are taking the first steps toward putting the DCCC back on path to protect and expand our majority, with a staff that truly reflects the diversity of our Democratic caucus and our party,” she added. (RELATED: Top Democratic Fundraising Staffer Allison Jaslow Out After Hispanic Caucus Reportedly Demanded Person Of Color Be Appointed)

One unnamed lawmaker told The Hill: “It’s the Monday Night Massacre at DCCC. Cheri campaigned as all things to all people, telling Blue Dogs one thing, telling progressives another. So inevitably once in office she would disappoint them.”

Jaslow announced her resignation Monday in an all-staff meeting following complaints about the lack of diversity in the DCCC‘s senior management positions from Democratic Texas Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela, according to The Hill.

“When I was in eighth grade, I decided that my life would be dedicated to serving my country. I did that first in uniform but since have tried to be a force of good in our politics,” Jaslow, an Iraqi war veteran, said in a statement. “And sometimes selfless service means having the courage to take a bow for the sake of the mission — especially when the stakes are so high.”

Bustos said Jacqui Newman will serve as interim director and oversee a newly formed council to search for a new executive director. Newman is currently the chief operating officer of the DCCC’s campaign apparatus.

Danny Kazin, the deputy executive director, and Kory Kozloski, the other national political director, will also be on the council. Other council members include DCCC aides Charles Benton, Jackie Forte-Mackay, Samantha McClain, Dennis Raj, Jillian Shweiki, Alexandra Smith, Michael Smith and Ryan Thompson, according to Politico.

The DCCC did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

