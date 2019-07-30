Watch Hilary Swank And Glenn Howerton In The Trailer For ‘The Hunt’

“The Hunt” looks like it could be one of the best horror movies of 2019.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB: “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen – for a very specific purpose – The Hunt.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The cast for this movie is also loaded. It features Glenn Howerton, Hilary Swank and Emma Roberts. Judging from trailer, we’re in for a very fun time as we watch the kidnapped people fight for their lives and dish out some justice.

Give the trailer a watch below.

I’m definitely getting some “The Most Dangerous Game” vibes from the trailer, and I’m here for it. There’s nothing better than a story about captured people making a run for freedom.

We all read the short story from Richard Connell, and it looks like “The Hunt” will have many of the same themes.

If you’re not interested in that kind of movie, then you’re no friend of mine. Plus, Emma Roberts is an absolute star and smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jun 8, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

You can go ahead and sign me up for this one once “The Hunt” gets released Sept. 27. It looks like it’s got the perfect blend of action and I’ll give anything with Roberts a shot if there’s a little shooting involved.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer. I look forward to reading them.