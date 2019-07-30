Williamson Triumphs – Google Trends Shows She Was The Most Search Candidate

Initial online Google trends shows that Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was the most searched-for candidate during the CNN Democratic debate.

Before the debate, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was at the top of the Google Trends list in the United States, but during the debate Williamson jumped to the top of the list and was the most searched candidate in 48 of the 50 states.

Williamson criticized her fellow candidates who have taken “tens of thousands and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars” from donors, claiming they don’t “have the moral authority to say we’re going to take them on.”

Several conservatives on Twitter praised Williamson as a shining candidate who separated herself from the rest of the grounded debate stage.

Ok, this is legitimately stunning. https://t.co/52Tckj8fY2 — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 31, 2019

So we just watched Marianne Williamson win the race portion of the debate. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 31, 2019

Leave it to MARIANNE WILLIAMSON to point this out! — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 31, 2019

Williamson’s poll numbers going into the debate were not as high as her Google trends. Realclearpolitics shows that Williamson is averaging at around 0.3%, behind Tulsi Gabbard and Beto O’Rourke.