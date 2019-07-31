Border Patrol Agent Reacts To ‘Teeter-Totter Wall’ Installed At US-Mexico Border

The president of the National Border Patrol Council and border patrol agent, Brandon Judd, tore into the creators of the so called “teeter-totter wall” that was installed at the US-Mexico Border.
“Stunts like this do nothing but try to paint a narrative that frankly is false and try to get the public sentiment on their side they don’t work in the real world, and don’t know how the real world goes — frankly they shouldn’t be doing this,” said Judd. (RELATED: Seesaws Placed Across Us-Mexico Border So That Children Can Play Together.)
Two California professors, Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, are the creators of the pink seesaws that were installed in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
In an Instagram post, Rael wrote, “the wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides.” He also mentioned that he came up with the seesaw project in 2009.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. – Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
