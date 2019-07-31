Politics

Trump Reveals His Most Difficult Day As President

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump said in an interview Tuesday night that he has had many difficult days as president, but that school shootings usually hit him the hardest.

“Well, we’ve had a lot,” the president said when asked about his most difficult day in office thus far by CSPAN. “You know, when you have a school shooting that’s tremendously — it angers me actually, it really angers me.” (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Texas School Shooting)

He continued, “It frustrates everybody. You say, ‘How could a thing like this happen?'”

WATCH: 

“That’s something that you just never can really get over,” he said.

Trump wondered out loud about potential solutions to school shootings, stating that the White House conducted a report on the issue. He added that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter in Parkland, Florida had many “red flags” on his record.

“People didn’t do what they should have done,” Trump asserted. “So those are events that are very tough to take when you’re the president of a country.”

17 people were killed in the Parkland shooting, which took place in February 2018. Subsequent reports revealed that people sent multiple warnings about the shooter to the FBI and local law enforcement that weren’t properly followed up on.