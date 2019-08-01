Man Steals Bulldozer, Crashes It Into Neighbor’s Porch After Argument

We all have different ways of settling arguments, in Randy Schiffbauer’s case, he apparently decided to steal a bulldozer and crash it into the person’s porch.

Randy Schiffbauer, 22 years old, was arrested and charged with felony theft and criminal damaging on July 5. After getting into an argument with another person, Schiffbauer allegedly stole a bulldozer and drove it onto a person’s porch, damaging the porch, a car and a chain-linked fence, in Akron, Ohio, according to The Columbus Dispatch (RELATED: LFL Coach Sidney Lewis Throws Chair During Argument)

The neighbor who called 911 told the dispatcher she thought it was a “tractor” and that it just “ran over a car” and went onto the neighbor’s porch.

The bulldozer was stolen from a local construction site. Schiffbauer drove away with the bulldozer before the police made it on the scene. Police later found the bulldozer abandoned.

Schiffbauer was charged last week, according to The Associated Press.