Swedish Court Frees A$AP Rocky Until Verdict Announced, Donald Trump Says He’s ‘On His Way Home’

A$AP Rocky has been released from Swedish custody as we wait for a verdict in his trial.

According to the Associated Press, Rocky was released as the court determines the verdict in his assault trial on August 14.

BREAKING: Swedish court: American rapper A$AP Rocky, 2 other suspects free until Aug. 14, when assault verdict will be announced. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 2, 2019

However, it sounds like he won’t ever be around to hear the verdict. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, “A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

It sounds like our guy is coming home.

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

According to the Associated Press, a key part of the trial changed when one witness “recanted” her claim that she saw the star rapper hit somebody with a bottle. The unnamed female witness told the court she ultimately didn’t know what role Rocky played and didn’t know whether or not he hit the alleged victim with a bottle.

Crisis averted, folks. After a bogus arrest, a bogus trial and the brink of war A$AP Rocky is coming home. He tried to defend himself and ended up getting arrested.

It was an embarrassment and disgrace to the civilized world. Now, he’s out and coming home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

Just to prove a point, Trump should give his plane home a fighter jet escort. Just do it as a show of force. Show the rest of the world we’re done messing around.

Rocky is coming home, and it’s time to celebrate. Grab a beer, grab a cigar and cut loose. God bless this beautiful country and everybody who played a role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Now, many people are saying I’m responsible for this great American win. Ultimately, that’s up for the history books to decide. I’m not patting myself on the back.

No hero ever does. I’m just viewing this as a win for America.

HERO. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 2, 2019

God bless all of you and God bless A$AP Rocky.