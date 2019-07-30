A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Sweden Assault Case

A$AP Rocky has officially pleaded not guilty in his assault case in Sweden.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Rocky pleaded not guilty through his attorney and claimed he acted in self-defense after being accused of assaulting a man following him around. His lawyer also argued the American music icon never struck the guy following him around once the guy was on the ground.

The alleged victim claimed he though the star rapper and his crew were “going to kill him.” Rocky has been in custody ever since early July when an altercation with men following him and his entourage eventually turned physical, despite the fact the rapper did his best to defuse the situation. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky)

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday.

It looks like we’re nearing the finish line on this one. As anybody with eyes can see, Rocky did his best to help calm the situation before it eventually got physical.

He should be given his freedom and sent home. Anything less than that would be a slap in the face to people who love freedom everywhere.

If he’s convicted and the Swedes try to actually lock him up for years, then President Donald Trump should absolutely order a military strike and rescue mission.

As polling has told us in the past, plenty of people would support such a decision.

Hopefully, the situation does elevate to that kind of carnage. However, make no mistake about it. The United States military should be fully ready to execute such a mission if one is passed down the pipeline.

It’s what our military does and nobody does it better.

Get home soon, Rocky!