Former Google Engineer Kevin Cernekee Says Google Will Try To Prevent Trump From Being Reelected

Former Google engineer Kevin Cernekee told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that his former employer will work to prevent President Donald Trump from being reelected.

Cernekee, whose allegations that the company discriminates against conservative employees were published in a Thursday Wall Street Journal article, worked on Google’s laptop products until he was called “insubordinate,” bullied and ultimately fired.

WATCH:

Appearing on Friday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the former Google engineer described the company’s management as “highly ideological.”

“You can see bias at every level at the organization,” he said. “One thing that I’ve noticed that just handling routine issues is plagued with bias. Like they will get a report, an email from a liberal reporter complaining about something and they will jump on it and they will fix the issue very, very quickly.”

Cernekee told Carlson how it took nine months to fix a bug he reported that returned “Mein Kampf” to people who search for Trump’s book “Crippled America.” (RELATED: ‘This Is Not The Capitalism That I Signed Up For’ — Tucker Carlson And Steve Hilton Discuss Busting Big Tech’s Monopoly)

“They just stalled at every opportunity,” said Cernekee. “They assigned it to people who no longer work there. They made every excuse in the book to avoid taking down something that made Donald Trump look bad. And I saw a number of other incidents just like that.”

Carlson asked the Cernekee if his former employer might “attempt to influence the election outcome.”

“I do believe so,” Cernekee responded. “I think that’s a major threat. They have openly stated that they think 2016 was a mistake. They thought Trump should have lost in 2016. They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda. They have very biased people running at every level of the company. They have quite a bit of control over the political process, so that’s something we should really worry about.”