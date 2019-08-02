Marianne Williamson, Self-Help Adviser, Denies Support Of Scientology

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, known for her work in the self-help field, denied support of Scientology and fat-shaming in a Friday tweet.

Williamson did not explain in the tweet what allegations she was responding to, but she spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night about her previous comments regarding doctors overprescribing depressants, as well as her thoughts on medicine, depression, sadness and Scientology. (RELATED: Marianne Williamson Supporters Create ‘Occult Task Force)

“So let’s state it again,” Williamson, who has been Oprah Winfrey’s spiritual adviser, tweeted Friday. “I’m pro medicine. I’m pro science. I’ve never told anyone not to take medicine. I’ve never fat-shamed anyone. And today there’s a new one: no I don’t support Scientology. The machinery of mischaracterization is in high gear now. Gee, did I upset someone?”

Williamson’s comments have drawn attention throughout her bid for the presidency. She criticized fellow Democrats on Tuesday night at the presidential debates, asking them why some of them were even on the stage or in the Democratic Party.

“I’ve heard some people here tonight — I almost wonder why you’re Democrats,” Williamson said during an exchange on student debt. “You seem to think there’s something wrong about using the instruments of government to help people.”

