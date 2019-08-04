Dayton Shooter Expelled Over Violent Fantasies — His Own Sister Was One Of His Victims

Alleged Dayton shooter Connor Betts, 24, reportedly set off alarm bells when school officials discovered a list of people Betts had written about raping, killing and skinning their bodies.

According to Dayton 24/7, Betts was expelled after the list was found in one of his notebooks. He was directed to write a letter of apology to everyone on the list and was eventually allowed to return to school. (RELATED: At Least 9 Dead And 26 Wounded In Dayton, Ohio, Mass Shooting)

Local news report: Dayton killer “was expelled from school after officials found a notebook where he reportedly wrote a list of people who he wanted to rape, kill and skin their bodies.” Giant, flapping red flag. https://t.co/b584U47DJd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2019

Betts opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon District, an open-air shopping and dining area, around 1 a.m. Sunday. Law enforcement officers were nearby and acted quickly, killing the shooter within one minute. Including Betts, there were 10 killed and over two dozen more injured. Among the dead was 22-year-old Megan Betts, the alleged shooter’s sister.

Police officers told local reporters that they were treating the Betts family as victims and allowing them to grieve privately for the time being.

Bellbrook police chief gives statement from family of Connor Betts who they identified as the gunman. This family is also dealing with the loss of a daughter who police say was shot and killed by her brother during the Oregon District mass shooting. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/OvrSSk9m9Z — Danielle Malagarie (@Danielle247now) August 4, 2019

The shooting came just 14 hours after another mass shooting took place in El Paso, Texas.