Dayton Shooter Expelled Over Violent Fantasies — His Own Sister Was One Of His Victims

Evidence markers dot the ground after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Alleged Dayton shooter Connor Betts, 24, reportedly set off alarm bells when school officials discovered a list of people Betts had written about raping, killing and skinning their bodies.

According to Dayton 24/7, Betts was expelled after the list was found in one of his notebooks. He was directed to write a letter of apology to everyone on the list and was eventually allowed to return to school. (RELATED: At Least 9 Dead And 26 Wounded In Dayton, Ohio, Mass Shooting)

Betts opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon District, an open-air shopping and dining area, around 1 a.m. Sunday. Law enforcement officers were nearby and acted quickly, killing the shooter within one minute. Including Betts, there were 10 killed and over two dozen more injured. Among the dead was 22-year-old Megan Betts, the alleged shooter’s sister.

Police officers told local reporters that they were treating the Betts family as victims and allowing them to grieve privately for the time being.

The shooting came just 14 hours after another mass shooting took place in El Paso, Texas.