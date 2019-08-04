George P. Bush: ‘White Terrorism’ Is ‘Real And Present Threat’

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said “white terrorism” is a “real and present threat” following the mass shooting in El Paso Saturday that left 20 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

Bush cited his service as a naval officer in Afghanistan in calling for greater vigilance against violent white supremacists.

“I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US,” Bush said in a statement released Saturday evening. “There have now been multiple attacks from self-declared white terrorists here in the US in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat.”

“All terrorism must be stopped. I am praying for the victims of the shooting in El Paso. And I am asking that all Americans stand firm against all forms of terrorism,” concluded Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

A manifesto attributed to the suspect in the El Paso shooting raged against mass immigration and interracial marriage, calling for the U.S. to be divided into a series of ethnostates for different races. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen indicated the manifesto, posted online before the attack began, is authentic. (RELATED: Soldier Heroically Carried Kids To Safety During El Paso Shooting)

President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet that the El Paso shooting “was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice,” adding: “I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning left nine people dead and 26 people injured, according to police. The motive for that shooting is currently unknown.

