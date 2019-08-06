Prison Officials Find Brazilian Gang Leader Who Tried To Escape Dead In His Cell

Prison officials found Brazilian gang leader Clauvino da Silva dead in his cell, three days after he dressed up as his daughter in an attempt to escape prison.

Rio de Janeiro prison officials said they found Silva dead in his cell in a high-security unit in Bangu prison complex, Reuters reported. They added that he appeared to have taken his own life, and that an investigation had been opened.

“The inmate appears to have hanged himself with a bed sheet,” Rio’s prison authority said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Silva tried to flee last Saturday while wearing a silicone mask, a wig, a black bra, and a T-shirt stamped with three pink donuts. The drug dealer had apparently hoped to fool prison officers into believing he was his 19-year-old daughter, whom he tried to leave behind in prison, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Brazilian Gang Leader Attempts To Escape Jail By Dressing Up As His Daughter)

Suspicious officials stopped Silva as he tried to escape and demanded he strip in front of their cameras, according to The Guardian. That video has now gone viral.

O traficante Clauvino da Silva, condenado a 73 anos e 10 meses de prisão, foi pego hoje tentando escapar de Bangu 3. Ele usava máscara, peruca e roupas femininas. pic.twitter.com/GjJYxfL6vn — Deputado Peninha (@deputadopeninha) August 3, 2019

Silva was a member of the Red Command drug faction, according to The Guardian. He was serving a 73-year sentence.

