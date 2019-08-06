Trump Condemns Racism, Liberals Condemn Trump

On today’s show we get into the reaction to the President’s speech condemning white supremacy. Unsurprisingly, the people who were demanding he give a statement were not happy with the statement, because being happy with it would upset the narrative they’ve worked so hard to create. Also, leftists scream at Mitch McConnell’s house in Kentucky, and the opening of the convention for the Democratic Socialists of America was something special.
President Trump delivered a statement on the shootings in El Paso and Dayton yesterday, condemning racism unequivocally. Beforehand, liberal journalists and politicians demanded he condemn racism, once he did, it wasn’t good enough. It’s almost as though they had a narrative and they weren’t going to allow anything to upset it. We have the audio.
Left-wing protesters screamed at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house in Kentucky last night because, well, that’s what leftists do. They filmed it all, including them wishing for McConnell’s murder. We have all the foul-mouthed audio.
The opening of the convention for the Democratic Socialists of America over the weekend is something to behold. It’s easy to mock them for it, but it’s also a peek into the future should these people ever obtain the power they seek.
