Jessica Alba On What Other People Think About Her Body: ‘I Give Zero F–ks’

Jessica Alba opened up about struggling to find herself in Hollywood.
Alba talked about feeling insecure early in her career in an interview published Tuesday by InStyle Magazine.
Had a great fireside chat this AM @hercampus LA event sharing my journey as an entrepreneur @honest @honest_beauty – social entrepreneurship, paving your own path, finding confidence, leaning into diversity and inclusion #womanup,not letting mistakes define you … and some more #realness no one tells you ???????? glam by @aurorabergere makeup (@honest_beauty) @davynewkirk hair styling -me ???? @levis 501 stretch skinnies ????, @songofstyle blazer , @merciparis ????
“Looking back, when I shot my first InStyle cover, I was insecure,” Alba told the magazine. “I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn’t in order to be accepted. I allowed other people’s ideas of who they thought I should be to define me.” (RELATED: Jessica Alba’s Instagram Hacked Days After Twitter Hacking)
“Who am I now? I give zero f–ks. I have three children. They’ve exploded my body, and I’m cool with it. And I know I’m smart. I don’t care what everybody else thinks. I’m good, girl. I’m good,” she continued.
Them beach vibes -can’t wait for summer… Love shooting with (Link in bio????) @PORTERMagazine @NetAPorter because you can actually shop the looks! I may have bought the @Chloe sandals ???? already… thank you to the team that brought this to life ???? by @WillDavidsonPhoto styled by @ttstyle makeup by @danielmartin (@honest_beauty) hair by @sylvia_wheeler nails by @kimkimnails #PorterEdit @Jennifer_Dickinson @GemmaStark @TheAnnabelBrog @OliveSW @Jessica.Heald
Alba credited the launch of her business Honest Beauty in 2015 as allowing her to show Hollywood who she was.
“People in Hollywood soon realized they couldn’t put me in a box. I was an actress first, but that didn’t mean I was incapable of other things,” Alba said.
Alba’s mindset on what other people think about her is inspiring. She’s always been beautiful and her story about finding herself in the world of Hollywood should be telling for young women struggling to be okay with their bodies.