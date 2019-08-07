Parkland Survivor Says He Can’t Cry Anymore Following Weekend Shootings

A survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting said Wednesday evening he has “cried for too many people this year” and can’t do it anymore following two mass shootings over the weekend.

Chris Cuomo hosted a live CNN town hall Wednesday night called “America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis” after two mass shootings killed 31 people over the weekend.

“I tried to cry. I don’t think I can do that anymore,” Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky, 18, said on CNN. “I’ve cried for too many people this year.”

The school shooting left 17 students and staff members dead in 2018.

A shooter killed 22 people Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Fourteen hours later, a gunman killed nine people in downtown Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning.

The shootings have raised gun control concerns, and some blamed President Donald Trump for his alleged racist rhetoric. The El Paso shooter is believed to have had published an anti-immigrant manifesto shortly before the attack. The reason behind why the Dayton shooter killed is unknown. (RELATED: Liberals Blame Trump, Fox News Following Weekend Shootings)

Trump visited Dayton and El Paso Wednesday. He did not speak to reporters but met with survivors of both shootings.

