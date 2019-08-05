Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22

Police confirmed an additional fatality in this weekend’s El Paso, Texas shooting Monday, bringing the death toll to 22.

“Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one,” a tweet from the El Paso Police Department read. “Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.”

About an hour later the El Paso PD tweeted out another tragic update, this time announcing that another victim had died in the hospital.

“Just after 1000 another victim passed away,” they tweeted. “The total is now at 22.”

The shooting occurred at a local Walmart Saturday, when 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius allegedly shot up the shopping center, leaving 26 injured, and now 22 dead. Crusius is believed to have been motivated by white supremacist views, having reportedly posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online before the attacks. Crusius is now in custody, and prosecutors are expected to seek the death penalty against him.(RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov Warns Far-Left Group: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In wake Of Walmart Shooting)

The El Paso shooting was followed early the next morning by a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, which killed 9 people and injured 26. The suspect was shot and killed by police. (RELATED: Dayton Shooter Expelled Over Fantasies— His Own Sister Was One Of His Victims)

The mass shootings prompted a new round of debates on gun control and radicalization, with President Donald Trump condemning the El Paso shooting suspect’s reported white supremacy.

“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy,” Trump said Monday. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul.”