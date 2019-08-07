Tucker Carlson Slams Democrats Who Blamed Shootings On Trump

Following the most recent deadly mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH that occurred this past weekend, many Democrats — several of whom are running for president — have not hesitated to blame President Donald Trump for said events. Several Democrats have also made claims that suggest Trump is responsible for white supremacy in the United States.

In this Daily Caller video segment, Tucker Carlson shuts down the aforementioned arguments made by Democratic presidential candidates that lay the blame on Trump for the recent tragedies in Texas on August 3, 2019 and in Ohio on August 4, 2019. Watch the video below to see what Carlson had to say. (Related: ‘It Was The Story Of The Century’ — Tucker Discusses Democrats’ Sudden Disinterest In The Mueller Investigation)

If you haven’t already, go subscribe to our channel, and make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y