Dolphins Receiver Kenny Stills Rips Owner Stephen Ross Over Trump Fundraiser

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills attacked team owner Stephen Ross over his plans to host a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Ross plans to host a fundraiser for Trump over the weekend at his home in the Hamptons.

“You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement [and] then open your doors to Trump,” Stills tweeted Wednesday, according to ESPN.com. (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Gets Book Deal Following World Cup Win)

Stills was referring to Ross’ non-profit Ross Initiative In Sports For Equality (RISE), which aims to “eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

Stills has been an outspoken political activist, frequently kneeling for the national anthem before games. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims Colin Kaepernick Criticism Was Orchestrated By Russian Bots)

Stills has also been active in various political and social causes. A Sports Illustrated profile of the receiver revealed that he took an RV trip this off-season across the South where he visited “museums, classrooms, women’s shelters, immigrant aid organizations, juvenile prisons, adult prisons and more,” according to the profile.

On the field, Stills has put together a solid career, amassing 259 catches for 4,138 yards and 32 touchdowns throughout his six-year career in the NFL.