Kristin Chenoweth Releases ‘I Will Always Love You’ Cover With Dolly Parton Ahead Of New Album

Singer Kristin Chenoweth just released her cover of “I Will Always Love You” featuring Dolly Parton.

The single is a part of Chenoweth’s next album “For The Girls,” which is set to release September 27, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

Listen to the song here:

“These are some of my favorite singers in the world,” Chenoweth said. “‘I Will Always Love You’ is a song I’ve loved since I was a child. I used to think, ‘One day I’m going to sing that song.’ Little did I know that I’d get to sing it with the queen herself.”

“For The Girls” is supposed to be a tribute to artists that have shaped or influenced Chenoweth’s life as a performer, ET reported. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Joins ‘Old Town Road’ Craze With Hint At Another Remix)

“I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years,” Chenoweth said about the album. “I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. These songs have all stood the test of time, and most of them are songs that I grew up listening to.”

I had chills listening to Chenoweth’s version of “I Will Always Love You” and when Parton joined in I almost died. I’m pumped to hear the rest of this album and to see who else Chenoweth invited to be a part of it.