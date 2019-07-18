Editorial

Dolly Parton Joins ‘Old Town Road’ Craze With Hint At Another Remix

Dolly Parton attends the gala evening of Dolly Parton's '9 TO 5' The Musical at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Rapper Lil Nas X admitted he wants to keep releasing “Old Town Road” remixes.

Lil Nas apparently wants Dolly Parton to be featured on the next rendition of “Old Town Road,” according to a tweet he posted Monday.

Parton responded vaguely, but it definitely looked promising. She tweeted a photoshopped photo of the “Old Town Road” horse with a hot pink horse with a blonde mane added. The pink horse is obviously supposed to be Parton. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality On World Pride Day)

Lil Nas X responded “Yee Yee Gang!”

This isn’t a clear sign that we’re going to be blessed with yet another remix of “Old Town Road,” and I’m not even saying I really want another remix. However, if THE Dolly Parton is going to be featured on it, I think I’d listen to it every day for the rest of my life.

Parton is a country icon. Having Billy Ray Cyrus, Parton and Lil Nas all on a song would be amazing.

The new remix would join the list of growing remixes released by the rapper. After releasing a new remix featuring Yung Thug and Mason Ramsey, Lil Nas tweeted that he wants to release another remix. Smash Mouth and Mariah Carey apparently responded, which would also make a great remix.

I just can’t wait to see what he puts out next.