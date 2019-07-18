Dolly Parton Joins ‘Old Town Road’ Craze With Hint At Another Remix

Rapper Lil Nas X admitted he wants to keep releasing “Old Town Road” remixes.

Lil Nas apparently wants Dolly Parton to be featured on the next rendition of “Old Town Road,” according to a tweet he posted Monday.

Parton responded vaguely, but it definitely looked promising. She tweeted a photoshopped photo of the “Old Town Road” horse with a hot pink horse with a blonde mane added. The pink horse is obviously supposed to be Parton. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality On World Pride Day)

Lil Nas X responded “Yee Yee Gang!”

This isn’t a clear sign that we’re going to be blessed with yet another remix of “Old Town Road,” and I’m not even saying I really want another remix. However, if THE Dolly Parton is going to be featured on it, I think I’d listen to it every day for the rest of my life.

Parton is a country icon. Having Billy Ray Cyrus, Parton and Lil Nas all on a song would be amazing.

The new remix would join the list of growing remixes released by the rapper. After releasing a new remix featuring Yung Thug and Mason Ramsey, Lil Nas tweeted that he wants to release another remix. Smash Mouth and Mariah Carey apparently responded, which would also make a great remix.

I just can’t wait to see what he puts out next.