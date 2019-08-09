Chad Kelly Rips Off Huge Touchdown Run In First NFL Action Since Trespassing Arrest

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly balled out Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Kelly saw his first NFL action since getting cut by the Denver Broncos after being arrested for trespassing. While some thought he’d never play again, he looked damn good last night as he threw for 121 yards and rushed for 53. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Sign Quarterback Chad Kelly)

Not only did he rush for 53 yards, but he ripped off a huge 33 yard touchdown run. Watch the big play below.

Chad Kelly took off and runs 33 yards for a #Colts TD pic.twitter.com/CVCh8yxpM4 — Gabriel Schray PxP (@schrayguy) August 9, 2019

What have I always said about Kelly? I’ve always said he had more than enough talent to last in the NFL. There was never any question about that in my mind.

However, he just has always seemed to struggle with his attitude and actions. His arrest for trespassing got him tossed off of the Broncos, but that’s all behind him now.

If he’s on a straight and narrow path, then there’s no reason he can’t be in the NFL.

Kelly was a star at Ole Miss, and possesses everything you want in a quarterback. He can make the throws, he’s extremely mobile and, as shown above, the man knows how to run.

Again, the issues with Kelly have never been about what he can do on the field. They’ve always been about his off-the-field actions.

If his head is on straight, then let’s hope he can find himself some occasional playing time. There’s no doubt he’s an exciting player, even if his role will be as a backup to Andrew Luck.