Colts Quarterback Chad Kelly Suspended For 2 Games Over Trespassing Arrest

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly has been slapped with a two game suspension.

According to Ian Rapoport Friday afternoon, the Colts new QB was hit with the suspension due to his arrest last season on a trespassing charge. He won’t receive any pay during the suspension. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Sign Quarterback Chad Kelly)

All things considered, two games is getting off extremely light. Kelly should consider himself incredibly grateful and lucky.

There was a time when it looked like he might never play in the league again. Now, he’s simply got to serve a two game suspension and then he can get back to playing football.

The former Ole Miss star should be extremely happy.

 

The Colts are a great situation for Kelly to find himself in. There’s absolutely no pressure to play at all, Andrew Luck can serve as a great mentor of what it means to be a pro quarterback and the former Broncos passer can just soak it up and learn.

I really can’t think of a better situation for him to have landed in after Denver cut him following his arrest.

 

He’ll serve his suspension and be back on the sideline before he knows it. Let’s hope it all works out for Kelly. There’s nothing better than a great comeback story, and that’s exactly what he’s in the process of doing right now.

