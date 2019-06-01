Colts Quarterback Chad Kelly Suspended For 2 Games Over Trespassing Arrest

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly has been slapped with a two game suspension.

According to Ian Rapoport Friday afternoon, the Colts new QB was hit with the suspension due to his arrest last season on a trespassing charge. He won’t receive any pay during the suspension. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Sign Quarterback Chad Kelly)

#Colts QB Chad Kelly has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This, of course, for his incident while with the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2019

All things considered, two games is getting off extremely light. Kelly should consider himself incredibly grateful and lucky.

There was a time when it looked like he might never play in the league again. Now, he’s simply got to serve a two game suspension and then he can get back to playing football.

The former Ole Miss star should be extremely happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Kelly (@ckelly_6) on Mar 8, 2018 at 2:20pm PST

The Colts are a great situation for Kelly to find himself in. There’s absolutely no pressure to play at all, Andrew Luck can serve as a great mentor of what it means to be a pro quarterback and the former Broncos passer can just soak it up and learn.

I really can’t think of a better situation for him to have landed in after Denver cut him following his arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Kelly (@ckelly_6) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

He’ll serve his suspension and be back on the sideline before he knows it. Let’s hope it all works out for Kelly. There’s nothing better than a great comeback story, and that’s exactly what he’s in the process of doing right now.

