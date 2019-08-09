Upset Reader Wants To Fight Me, Says ‘F** You Yankee Piece Of Sh*t’

One loyal fan and dedicated reader isn’t too happy with me.

The other day, I wrote an article urging people to defend themselves at all costs against alligators that might attack them in the wild and golf courses.

This is an opinion I've held for a very long time, and I have no regrets about it. If I have to choose between human life and the life of an alligator, I will choose the human life 100% of the time. Unfortunately, one reader doesn't seem to think I have a rational stance, and sent me an epic e-mail.

The e-mail from the impressive individual reads as follows:

F**k you yankee piece of shit. You worry about the murdering f**ks in Detroit and we ll take care of our wildlife in the south. World class ass whippin waiting for you in florida you candy ass bitch. I don’t know anything about wildlife so lets kill it. Typical response from a snow flake punk. Be glad to send you my home address should you wish to partake in some physical face to face banter. Eagerly awaiting your response. Tucker should be ashamed of your worthless ass. Do you shoot pit bulls as well ?

First off, thanks for reading. I always love getting fan mail from my loyal followers. Secondly, and much more importantly, I asked this guy for his address and got nothing back.

I really, and I mean really, wanted to see this guy's house. I sat by my computer refreshing my e-mail nonstop waiting for a response. Never got one.

Now, let me address the reader's question about shooting pit bulls as straight forward as I can. Pit bulls are domesticated animals.

That’s why we let them sleep in our houses and play with humans. Do we let alligators sleep in our houses and play with kids?

Next, you best believe I’d blow away a pit bull if it was a threat to human life. Would this guy not? Would he let a pit bull maul a bunch of kids?

Shameful. It’s honestly shameful.

I’d go Clint Eastwood on a pit bull that was a threat so fast your head would spin. I’m sorry that I apparently love human life more than some people.

I just kind of thought everybody was that way.

Here’s some more advice for everybody. I love getting reader e-mails. I really do, and you’re all welcome to e-mail me whenever you want. I’m pretty active when it comes to responding.

Having said that, if you e-mail me challenging me to visit Florida so you can fight me, don’t be surprised if the whole world sees the message.

We all need some comedy and choosing the life of an alligator over humans is laugh-out-loud funny.