Gigantic Alligator Appears On Golf Course In Terrifying Viral Video

A video of an alligator on a golf course has gone viral.

In a video posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times since Sunday night, a beast of a gator can be seen casually strolling around the course.

I'm not talking about a gator that's a couple feet long. I'm talking about one that looks like it just crawled straight out of hell.

Watch the unreal video below.

Try teeing off with this guy waiting behind you @foreplaypod (Via IG/dannymoorhead ) pic.twitter.com/uYmP0w6JLi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 4, 2019

You know what you do in a situation like this? You load up like it's the start of "Red Dawn" and you send that prehistoric creature to the afterlife.

I'm sure PETA doesn't want to hear that, but I don't care. My job is to keep civilians on the golf course alive. If that gator wanted to, it could saw a man in half with one bite.

I’m not taking any chances. I’d rather have a dead alligator on my hands than a dead golfer.

Now, I know people say alligators walk around all the time on golf courses without any issues. That might be true.

It very well could be true, but it only takes one instance to cause a massacre. Do you really want to wake up and read about an alligator killing your local foursome on the 14th hole?

Didn’t think so.

Hate to do it! Hate to do it, but we don’t have a choice!