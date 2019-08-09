NBC Universal: No Plans To Change Release Date Of Film About Liberals Hunting Conservatives Following Mass Shootings

NBC Universal said they have zero plans to change the planned release date of “The Hunt,” a movie about liberal elites hunting “deplorables” for sport.

“There are no plans to not release the movie. No plans to move the release,” a studio source told Fox News in a piece published Thursday, following a backlash over the movie after a series of deadly mass shootings over the weekend. (RELATED: ‘The Hunt’ Has Ads Pulled Following Mass Shootings)

“Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen – for a very specific purpose – The Hunt,” a description on IMDb about the film read. (RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov Warns Far-Left Group: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In wake Of Walmart Shooting)

“The Hunt” is billed as a satirical take on wealthy thrill-seekers taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans.

NBC Universal did admit in light of the deadly shootings, in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that left more than 30 people dead, the marketing campaign to promote the film had been “temporarily paused.”

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the thriller from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA type people who wake up in a clearing only to find out they are being hunted for sport by elite liberals. The victims are depicted as “deplorables”

“The Hunt” hits theaters September 27.