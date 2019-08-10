Universal Won’t Release ‘The Hunt’ After Mass Shootings

“The Hunt” won’t be released in theaters anytime soon.

Advertising for the film, which is about kidnapped people being hunted for sport, had already been slowed to a crawl after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, and now the plug has been pulled on releasing it, according The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. (RELATED: ‘The Hunt’ Has Ads Pulled Following Mass Shootings)

Universal said the following in a statement on the decision:

While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film. We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.

Well, I called this one exactly as it ended up shaking out. It’s really unfortunate, but I understand the studio’s decision.

After the tragedies in Texas and Ohio, I 100% understand Universal not wanting to release a movie that appears to be about killing people from flyover states for the sport of rich elites.

Having said that, too many people seem to think the “deplorables” in the film, which stars Emma Roberts, are the bad guys. Anybody who watched the trailer can see they’re not.

The rich liberals are the villains. I’m not sure how more people don’t recognize that, but there seems to be a lot of confusion about this whole movie.

Perhaps people should research it a shade and watch the trailer before making assumptions about what’ll happen in the film.

This really is too bad because I was looking forward to “The Hunt.” I thought it looked great, and now its September 27 release has been scrapped.

Hopefully, we eventually get to see it.