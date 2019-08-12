Eagles Fans Savagely Beat A Man In Brutal Video. It’s Absolutely Horrifying

Some Philadelphia Eagles fans put an absolute beatdown on a guy in a video that is downright brutal.

Instagram user @SpikeTheKing posted a video of guys in Eagles jerseys throwing multiple punches into the victim’s head before security showed up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Even when they did, it was almost already too late. The victim got up, was clearly out of it and blood was dripping on the ground. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the horrifying video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babz (@thespikeking) on Aug 10, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

That fight was absolutely horrifying. It wasn’t even a fight. It was a one-sided beatdown, and the victim should consider himself lucky that it didn’t get much worse. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

What were those idiots thinking? How dumb do you have to be to beat a guy like that? It wasn’t a minor shoving match. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

They were doing everything possible to light the victim up.

I don’t know how many times I have to say this, but apparently at least once more. There is virtually never a reason to get into a physical altercation at a sports event or out in public.

There’s just not. Nobody, and I mean nobody, enjoys getting punched in the face.

People just want to hang out, have some beers, enjoy the day and live their lives. They don’t want to get punched in the face.

Yet, these clowns never got that memo because they were more than eager to fight. Let’s all hope the police hold the people responsible for this beatdown to the fullest extent of the law.

You simply can’t allow antics like that.

H/T: Busted Coverage