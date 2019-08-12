Bullet Points: Trans ‘Predator’ Arrested for Owning Taser; Joe Biden Plummets In Polls

Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the 2020 Democratic primary has continued to shrink from the day he announced his campaign, and stats are pointing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the reason.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom explains why Warren has the most to gain from other candidates dropping out of the race.

Also, the Boy Scouts of America is facing a lawsuit alleging a massive, decades-long pedophilia problem within the organization.

Finally, Canadian transgender activist Jessica Yaniv was arrested following an interview regarding her alleged history of predatory behavior toward children. Screen-captured messages allegedly from Yaniv show him posing intimate questions to underage girls, and legal documents show he tried to help organize a topless pool party for underage girls. Police didn’t arrest Yaniv for any of that however. They arrested him for owning a taser, which Yaniv brandished on camera at one point in the interview.

