Trump Surges In Polls After Facing Off With Ocasio-Cortez’s #Squad

President Donald Trump had the highest poll numbers of his presidency last week after his protracted war of words with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the “squad,” which also includes Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

Today on Bullet Points, host Anders Hagstrom goes over why Trumps’ tweets helped him politically, even if they were racially charged.

Also, the city of Berkeley, California decided to abolish all references to gender in its municipal code, resulting in some peculiar phrasing.

Last, Democratic governors across the country are begging the national party to be more moderate, and Florida gets creative in finding new ways to stop homeless people from loitering on public property.

