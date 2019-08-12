Kylie Jenner Shows Off Another Insane Birthday Gift From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend rapper Travis Scott really kicked things up another notch with the jaw-dropping diamond necklace he gave the reality star for her birthday.

In a video posted on the 22-year-old’s Instagram’s story, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star showed off the incredible pink and white pavé diamond necklace featuring her cosmetic’s line logo of dripping lips, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

According to the report Scott got the stunning piece from Eliantte & Co:

The Cuban link chain was designed by Scott’s go-to jeweler, Eliantte & Co. It not only features hundreds of pavé diamonds all over, but pear-shaped stones literally dripping off the links.

This was only the second gift from the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker to his billionaire girlfriend. As previously reported, Jenner’s boyfriend surprised the reality star last week ahead of her 22nd birthday by completely filling her home with red roses and covering the floor with rose petals. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliantte (@eliantte) on Aug 10, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT

“Happy Birthday!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!,” Scott’s note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

“My house is covered in ROSES!” Jenner captioned a video of her gift on Instagram. “And it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg.”

The reality star and her boyfriend rapper are already proud parents to 18-month-old daughter, Stormi. The two have been dating since 2017.