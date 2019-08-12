Ohio State And Michigan Lead Latest Big 10 Title Odds, Everybody Else Is Extremely Far Behind

Oddsmakers apparently think only Ohio State and Michigan have any hope at all of winning the Big 10 football title.

Ohio State is at +125 to win the title and Michigan is at +215 on Bovada, according to Saturday Tradition.

The next closest team?

Nebraska at +1000. Yes, the only teams under +1000 are the Wolverines and Buckeyes. That’s about as clear of an indication that oddsmakers are very confident as you’ll ever see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t remember the last time I ever saw odds this lopsided in the conference. For those of you who might not be huge gamblers, OSU being +125 means a $100 bet would get you $125 in return. It’s not a whole lot of margin.

Generally speaking, you don’t drop two spots on a list to find the payoff at 10/1. That’s incredibly rare, and it just goes to show oddsmakers are all in on the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

It’s hard to disagree with the oddsmakers putting those two teams at the top. There’s no doubt both of them are absolutely loaded.

The unfortunate news for fans of the two programs is they have to wager a lot in order to get a big payday.

You know who doesn’t? Literally everybody else. Wisconsin is at +1600. That means I could make $1,600 on a $100 bet for the Badgers to win the conference.

At that point, it’s virtually free money.

If you’re cheering for anybody other than OSU or Jim Harbaugh’s squad, then you could be setup for a major payday if your team goes the distance.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. Let’s make some money, gentlemen!