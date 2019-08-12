Report: Trump And Trudeau Exchanged Strange Handwritten Notes That Might Define Their Conflicted Relationship

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have reportedly exchanged some handwritten correspondence that defy the usual diplomatic exchanges between the two countries. In the first instance, Trump reached for the May 1-7 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek that had a picture of “The Anti-Trump” Trudeau on the cover. The president removed it from the rest of the periodical and added his personal notation with a silver Sharpie marker: “Looking good! Hope it’s not true!” according to sources close to Axios.

Before the message was sent to Trudeau, the National Security Council vetted the document and wondered if this was an appropriate form of correspondence between two world leaders — even if their respective nations are intimately linked through a continental trade deal and a myriad of military treaties. (RELATED: Trump Says Trudeau Doing ‘Spectacular’ Job As PM) Ultimately it went in the mail because “it was done in good fun and would be interpreted as positive outreach,” a source involved in the incident told Axios. So the White House mailed the magazine cover to the Canadian Embassy in Washington. When Canadian Ambassador David McNaughton opened the letter, he apparently thought it was a practical joke. But a quick call to the White House confirmed otherwise.

The two also shared written notes over the United States supposedly having a trade deficit with Canada. On Dec. 8, 2017 Trump told a Pensacola, Florida rally that one of the reasons the U.S. need to replace NAFTA was because of the alleged negative trade balance. (RELATED: Trudeau Says He Understands Trump Better But That Doesn’t Mean He’ll Necessarily ‘Hang Out’ With Him)

Trump again used his Sharpie marker, writing something like “Not good!” on a document that purported to show the trade deficit.

But Trudeau soon pointed out in a hand-written response that Trump was only talking about the total amount of goods flowing between the two countries and not including the services. Trudeau flatly called out Trump for misrepresenting the situation to his cheering crowd.