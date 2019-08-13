Eric Trump Says Chris Cuomo Can Only Take The ‘High Road’ When It Fits His ‘Narrative’

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, blasted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday after a video emerged of Cuomo screaming at a heckler for calling him “Fredo,” saying similar attacks to those on the right need to be condemned as well.

Eric Trump, the president’s second youngest son, sent a tweet directed at Cuomo, saying “I’ve been spit on, had white powder sent to my home & called much worse yet we hear crickets from @CNN.” Trump also mentioned that Cuomo was only condemning the behavior “when it fits your narrative.”

.@ChrisCuomo If u want to condemn ugliness, u should do so across the board…I’ve been spit on, had white powder sent to my home & called much worse yet we hear crickets from @CNN. If you’re going to take the high road, great but you can’t just do it when it fits your narrative. https://t.co/AUlv8CiV1M — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 13, 2019

This all comes after Cuomo screamed at a man and threatened to throw him down the stairs for calling him “Fredo.” The video went viral shortly after the confrontation. The CNN anchor later apologized, saying he didn’t need to “add to the ugliness” of American politics. (RELATED: ‘I’ll F**ing Ruin Your S**t’ — Chris Cuomo Absolutely Loses It When Trump Supporter Calls Him ‘Fredo’)

“No, punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo said. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was on ‘The Godfather.’ He was the weak brother, and they use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s a fucking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the n-word for us. So, is that a cool fucking thing?”

President Trump called Cuomo an “out of control animal” on Tuesday for the anchor’s reaction to being called “Fredo.”