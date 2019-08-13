Chris Cuomo Apologizes After ‘Fredo’ Video Goes Viral

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo apologized Tuesday after a video emerged of Cuomo accosting a heckler.

The television host said that while he appreciates the support he receives, he didn't need to "add to the ugliness" of American politics.

“This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family,” Cuomo said. “But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

A video of Cuomo and a protester went viral Monday night, with many pundits and social media users mocking Cuomo for insisting that the term "Fredo" is a racial slur.

Cuomo claimed that the use of the name “Fredo,” a reference to the character from the famous “Godfather” series was a slur comparable to the “N-word.”

Those mocking Cuomo included President Donald Trump, who said that he also thought of Cuomo as Fredo.

“I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings,” Trump said.

Cuomo is the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the current Democratic governor of New York, and the son of the late Mario Cuomo, who served three terms as governor of the Empire state.