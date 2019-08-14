The Latest Google Blacklist May Include The Daily Caller

Another day, another story about Google possibly censoring conservative news sites.

This time, Project Veritas and James O’Keefe published an alleged Google Now “blacklist,” on which the Daily Caller appears.

This story is murky for a number of reasons, but Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc are here to break down what we know, and what we need to find out.

